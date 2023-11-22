‘Do not drink the water without boiling it first’: Evarts Water Plant reports high turbidity levels

Boil Order
Boil Order(Pexels)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - City leaders in Evarts advised customers to boil water following a turbidity check at the Evarts Water Plant.

A Facebook post from Evarts City Hall indicated high turbidity (mud) levels were found during the routine check.

Officials said a water sample from Tuesday found turbidity levels of 6.0. City leaders said the standard level is 0.3.

“Because of these high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms,” city leaders said on Facebook.

Officials said turbidity has no health effects, but it can interfere with disinfection and provide a place for organisms to grow.

“Do not drink the water without boiling it first,” officials explained. “Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.”

