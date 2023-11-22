Churches come together to make Thanksgiving meals sweeter

One Church of Eastern Kentucky collects cakes.
One Church of Eastern Kentucky collects cakes.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky is a group of churches that come together to provide Thanksgiving day meals to community members

The group is coming together for the seventh year of service at Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Officials with the project said, last year, they were able to prepare 12,000 meals, which took around $30,000 in donations and raised funds.

Along with the meals they prepare for those in need, they also collect donated cakes.

Those cakes come from people in the community and local businesses and are served with each meal.

Donette Harrison, who is a leader on the project, said they are expecting 12,000 cakes and anything not given out during lunch tomorrow will be donated.

“We have a homeless shelter here, and we take food to them whatever is left we will distribute it out to the community and you know sometimes we give extras so you know all you have to do is come and ask and we’ll be glad to give it to you,” Harrison said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

