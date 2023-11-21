WYMT Washington Correspondent discusses new developments in Israel-Hamas war

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - New information was released Tuesday afternoon regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

An apparent deal was reached that would release hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting. The Israeli Cabinet would have to approve the deal.

During Mountain News First at Four, Steve Hensley interviewed WYMT Washington Correspondent Peter Zampa about the deal and reaction from the White House.

Zampa also talked about President Joe Biden’s meeting on the fentanyl crisis and former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles.

