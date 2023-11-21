Union College head football coached named AAC Coach of the Year

BARBOURVILLE, Ky (WYMT) - Union College head football coach John Luttrell led the Bulldogs to a 4-6 campaign this year after a winless 2022 season. The feat earned the former Harlan Green Dragon the title of Appalachian Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

The Bulldogs started the season with a shutout 27-0 win against Cumberland (TN) and they ended their season in the same dramatic fashion with a 44-0 win over Kentucky Christian.

The announcement also is highlighted after seven of Luttrell’s players were named to All-AAC honors.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.