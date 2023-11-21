UK escapes Saint Joseph’s in overtime

Kentucky's D.J. Wagner (21) shoots while defended by Kentucky State's Brabdon Hill (3) during...
Kentucky's D.J. Wagner (21) shoots while defended by Kentucky State's Brabdon Hill (3) during an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 16 basketball Wildcats narrowly escape the talons of the Saint Joseph’s Hawks, winning at home in overtime 96-88.

The game was sent into overtime tied at 77.

Freshman guard Reed Sheppard sealed the deal in the extra-time after grabbing a steal that ended with freshman guard D.J. Wagner at the free-throw line to go ahead 94-86.

The Cats next suqare off in Rupp Arena on Nov. 24 against Marshall. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.

This story will be updated with more information.

Here is the box score:

Kentucky beat Saint Joseph's 96-88.
Kentucky beat Saint Joseph's 96-88.(WYMT HPMOBILE3 | WYMT)

