UK escapes Saint Joseph’s in overtime
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 16 basketball Wildcats narrowly escape the talons of the Saint Joseph’s Hawks, winning at home in overtime 96-88.
The game was sent into overtime tied at 77.
Freshman guard Reed Sheppard sealed the deal in the extra-time after grabbing a steal that ended with freshman guard D.J. Wagner at the free-throw line to go ahead 94-86.
The Cats next suqare off in Rupp Arena on Nov. 24 against Marshall. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.
This story will be updated with more information.
Here is the box score:
