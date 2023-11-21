UK escapes Saint Joseph’s in overtime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 16 basketball Wildcats narrowly escape the talons of the Saint Joseph’s Hawks, winning at home in overtime 96-88.

The game was sent into overtime tied at 77.

Freshman guard Reed Sheppard sealed the deal in the extra-time after grabbing a steal that ended with freshman guard D.J. Wagner at the free-throw line to go ahead 94-86.

The Cats next suqare off in Rupp Arena on Nov. 24 against Marshall. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.

