Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here it is! The WYMT First Alert Weather Team 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook
2023-2024 WYMT Winter Weather Outlook
There’s a new, mysterious illness that veterinarians nationwide are warning pet owners about.
Veterinarians warning pet owners about new, mysterious illness
Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
Missing Clay County hunter found dead
Wind Alerts
Tracking widespread rain, gusty winds for Monday night and Tuesday
A Wayne Co. man is behind bars after threatening deputies with the sheriff's office with a knife.
Wayne County man arrested after threatening deputies with knife

Latest News

FILE - Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year
WYMT First Alert Weather
System brings wind and needed rain to our region
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los...
Wayne Brady involved in car crash, physical fight with allegedly drunken driver, reports say