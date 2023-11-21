Turning cooler, drier for the middle of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy Tuesday across the mountains, we are tracking cooler, drier air to settle into the region for Thanksgiving.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

Isolated showers will be possible tonight, but the coverage will not be as widespread. We are also tracking cooler conditions. Lows bottom out in the mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

A cool day is on tap for Wednesday. High temperatures top out in the lower-50s at midnight, but, once a cold front passes, temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day. A stray shower can not be ruled out early on Wednesday, but most of the region will be dry and gloomy as a mostly cloudy sky lingers.

Into Wednesday night, we are tracking clearing conditions. Overnight lows tumble into the mid-30s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.

Holiday Forecast

The forecast is looking good for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

We remain dry on Thursday under plenty of sunshine. High temperatures top out in the mid-50s. Lows fall into the upper-30s.

Dry weather will stick around for Black Friday. If you have plans for early shopping on Friday, it will be chilly. Temperatures will start in the upper-30s and lower-40s, but we rebound into the lower-50s by Friday afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows dip into the lower-30s.

Weekend Forecast

The holiday weekend looks to start on a dry note. Highs on Saturday top out in the mid-to-lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

We are watching out for possibly our next weather system on Sunday. Spotty showers will be possible, but it does not look like a widespread event. Temperatures reach the upper-50s under a partly sunny sky, and lows fall into the upper-30s by Sunday night.

