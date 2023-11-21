Three people arrested following Knox Co. investigation

Arrest
Arrest(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Asberry Lane in Bimble to serve a warrant on Tonya Grubb.

When they got to the home, deputies said Amanda Perot answered the door, but she said she was the only person inside the home.

During a search of the home, officials said they found Tonya Grubb and Josh Messer hiding in a hole with a trapdoor that was cut in the bedroom floor.

Grubb, 41, was arrested on the warrant for drug trafficking.

Messer, 41, was arrested on a theft warrant following an investigation into a stolen car on November 13, 2022. He was also reportedly wanted on other charges.

During the arrest, deputies said they found a plastic bag with suspected meth in Messer’s possession. As a result, Messer was also charged with drug possession and running from police.

Perot, 45, was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution.

All three were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

