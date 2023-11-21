Three Eastern Kentucky counties selected for post-election audits

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Office of the Kentucky Attorney General announced 12 counties were randomly selected for a post-election audit for the 2023 general election.

In Eastern Kentucky, Perry, Johnson and Martin counties were among those selected for the audit.

“The General Assembly has charged our office with performing these audits to help ensure election integrity in the Commonwealth,” said Deputy Attorney General Vic Maddox. “I am confident that our Department of Criminal Investigations will conduct these inquiries fairly and promptly so that potential problems will be identified and resolved.”

State law required no fewer than 12 counties to be randomly selected in a public forum within 20 days of a general election, officials at the Attorney General’s office said Tuesday.

After completing independent investigations in the 12 counties, the Attorney General’s Office will present its findings to grand juries and chief circuit judges in the selected counties.

If you suspect election fraud, you can call the Kentucky Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline at (800) 328-8683.

