Selected businesses ready to participate in Invest 606 programs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fourteen small businesses were selected as finalists for the Invest 606 Accelerator program and Pitch Contest.

The finalists will have a chance to not only compete for more than $30,000 dollars in cash prizes but also participate in trainings and programs.

“Being able to be a part of a program that allows us to showcase our business, work on accounting, work on marketing, and just being in contact with other businesses to learn and grow is very important,” said Joey Jones, owner of Ready Set Play toy store.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Jones is not the only business owner in downtown Hazard participating.

Appalachian Apparel Co. was also selected as a finalist. They applied after seeing others grow from the trainings.

“We’ve seen other businesses open up and really be successful and go through this program,” said Joey McKenney, owner of Appalachian Apparel.

Beyond Hazard, business owners gain the opportunity to connect to others across the region.

“They (Invest 606 organizers) just know the right people when it comes to either financing, or when it comes to suggestions on educational programs,” said Maryann Hendrix, co-owner of London Children’s Museum.

The finalists will participate in a six-month training period.

Business owners will present their business to the public on Feb. 4.

The Final Pitch Contest will be April 27.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.