One person taken to hospital following crash involving school bus

One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Cumberland Gap...
One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Cumberland Gap Parkway.(Laurel - London Rescue Squad)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A multi-vehicle crash resulted in one person being taken to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Officials with the London - Laurel Rescue Squad received word about the crash on the Cumberland Gap Parkway at 7:45 a.m.

Officials said the crash involved a Laurel County School Bus and a car.

One person in the car was taken to Saint Joseph London, officials said.

No student injuries were reported.

