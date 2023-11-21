KSP: Section of I-75 reopened in Rockcastle Co. after deadly crash

File photo of police lights.
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/21/2023 at 3:24 p.m.: Kentucky State Police Tpr. Scottie Pennington said the northbound lanes of I-75 have reopened after a crash near U.S. 25.

One person died in the crash, Pennington said.

Original Story:

Kentucky State Police have closed a portion of northbound Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County Tuesday morning due to a crash.

KSP Post 11 Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington said the crash scene is north of mile marker 59, and drivers are encouraged to exit the highway at exit 59, then find an alternate route to their destination.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

