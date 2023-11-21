KSP: Section of I-75 closed in Rockcastle Co. due to crash

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police have closed a portion of northbound Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County Tuesday morning due to a crash.

KSP Post 11 Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington said the crash scene is north of mile marker 59, and drivers are encouraged to exit the highway at exit 59, then find an alternate route to their destination.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

