Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting a newborn because she was crying.

The arrest citation for 29-year-old Arien Fredrickson says officers were called Sunday night to a home in the 800 block of Louisville Rd. in Frankfort for a medical distress call.

The citation says the call involved a 4-week-old baby in physical distress who was described as having “blue lips, blue color around the eyes and with a possible obstructed airway.”

According to the citation, the baby was nonresponsive and had visible injuries near her head and neck. The child was taken to a Frankfort Regional Medical Center and then transferred to UK Children’s Hospital due to “serious physical injury.”

Police say the child is still being treated for multiple “serious” and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The arrest citation says Fredrickson, the baby’s father, told officers he had intentionally assaulted the baby to get her to stop crying.

Fredrickson was arrested on charges of criminal abuse and assault. He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.

The infant’s mother, Helena Herbert, was also arrested for failure to report child abuse. Detectives say she knew of the abuse and made no reports to social services.

This is a developing story.

