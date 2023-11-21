Kentucky looks for ways to combat nursing shortage

Nurse administering care to patient
Nurse administering care to patient(Terri Russell)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Hospital Association surveyed every hospital in the Commonwealth.

At the end of last year, hospitals had a workforce vacancy rate of 15%.

“By 2035, we will only have 90 percent of the RNs needed for patient care and only 60% of the LPNs that are needed,” said Nancy Galvagni, President of Kentucky Hospital Association.

She says it’s a problem that was only made worse by the pandemic.

“I think it’s COVID,” said Galvagni. “COVID did a huge disservice to the nursing profession. I think at first, the nurses were heroes, but the longer COVID drug on, it’s very hard. It’s long hours, it’s exposure to the disease, and there was a lot on social media that was very negative to nursing.”

Associate Dean at UK College of Nursing, Sheila Melander, says there are other factors as well.

“We also have retirements, we have an aging population, and we also have a pipeline problem with getting those nurses to the bedside,” said Melander.

She says UK has expanded its admissions from 120 students twice a year to 180.

They’ve also opened up an accelerated program. But more students also means the need for more teachers.

“Because they go hand in glove, right,” she said. “We can’t increase this pipeline with this dramatic of a number without increasing our faculty as well.”

She tells WKYT that’s where UK Healthcare has stepped in, partnering together to increase educators.

Lawmakers say it may take the state a decade to catch up.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here it is! The WYMT First Alert Weather Team 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook
2023-2024 WYMT Winter Weather Outlook
There’s a new, mysterious illness that veterinarians nationwide are warning pet owners about.
Veterinarians warning pet owners about new, mysterious illness
Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
Missing Clay County hunter found dead
Wind Alerts
Tracking widespread rain, gusty winds for Monday night and Tuesday
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
KSP: Section of I-75 reopened in Rockcastle Co. after deadly crash
Invest 606
Selected businesses ready to participate in Invest 606 programs
Old National Bank
Investigation into Old National Bank mass shooting officially closed; full documents released
Researchers say they use different forms of fats, oils and grease as a starting material to...
Gobble Grease Toss aims to use recycled cooking oil for biofuel research