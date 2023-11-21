Gov. Andy Beshear, KSP announce statewide ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police(Kentucky State Police)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual statewide ‘Cram the Cruiser’ campaign is getting underway just in time for the holiday season

The partnership with Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police launched on Tuesday.

The goal of the food drive is to help combat hunger in communities across the state.

The initiative is going on at all 16 KSP posts and will run from November 21st through December 4th.

During the event, troopers will be set up at various grocery and retail stores ready to accept donations of non-perishable food items. You can also drop them off at your local state police post.

“This event has a special place in our hearts. We are committed to serving the people of Kentucky in every way we can,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. in a news release. “With the holidays approaching, it becomes even more crucial to ensure that everyone has access to nutritious meals.”

In 2022, KSP collected more than 218,000 pounds of food. To find specific locations and more details about the food drive, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here it is! The WYMT First Alert Weather Team 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook
2023-2024 WYMT Winter Weather Outlook
There’s a new, mysterious illness that veterinarians nationwide are warning pet owners about.
Veterinarians warning pet owners about new, mysterious illness
Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
Missing Clay County hunter found dead
Wind Alerts
Tracking widespread rain, gusty winds for Monday night and Tuesday
A Wayne Co. man is behind bars after threatening deputies with the sheriff's office with a knife.
Wayne County man arrested after threatening deputies with knife

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
System brings wind and needed rain to our region
Ambulance graphic
Police: Woman steals Wayne Co. ambulance, goes on joyride in Lexington
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Stolen Ambulance - Phil 11
Arrest
Three people arrested following Knox Co. investigation
The organization is preparing for its seventh meal this year, planning to serve more than...
Feeding, growing, honoring: Seventh annual Thanksgiving dinner needs volunteers