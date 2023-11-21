DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Pulaski County Boys

(WYMT) - The Pulaski County boy’s basketball team is hoping to build off a previous 27-7 season that saw a 47th District Championship win and a 12th Region reign.

The Maroons’ successes booked them a trip to Rupp Arena for the Sweet 16 of the state tournament on March 15, 2023.

A possible journey back to Lexington starts when the Maroons kick off their 2023-24 season on the road against Madison Central on Nov. 28.

