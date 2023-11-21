DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Lawrence County Boys

By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 20, 2023
(WYMT) - The Lawrence County boy’s basketball team is coming off a 19-15 season where the program secured a 58th District Championship in overtime 70-66 back in February.

The Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the 15th Region tournament where they also played into overtime before falling to Martin County 80-71.

With their post-season being cut shorter than the Bulldogs would have liked, the team is using that heartbreak as motivation for the 2023-24 season which starts for Lawrence County on Nov. 28 against West Carter at home.

