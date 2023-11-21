DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Johnson Central Girls

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Johnson Central girl’s basketball team saw a big jump from the 2021-22 high school season to the 2022-23 season, increasing their wins from six to 21 wins and only seven losses this past season.

In his second season, head coach Jim Hicks has helped the program become a defending machine, a style of play they plan to emphasize in the 2023-24 basketball season.

The Lady Eagles start their season on the road at Jenkins on Nov. 27.

