DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Floyd Central Girls

(WYMT) - Tyler Little is taking over the Floyd Central girl’s basketball team, a program that finished last season with a 19-11 record.

Little and his squad have team goals of spreading out the scoring after losing three out of four of their top scorers from last season to graduation.

The team’s motto this year is to get “one percent better every day.”

The Lady Jaguars start their 2023-24 campaign at home during a meeting with Hazard on Nov. 28.

