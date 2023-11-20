UK MBB improves one spot in week three AP top 25 poll

Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham (0) drives around Stonehill guard Se'yphon Triplett (4) during...
Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham (0) drives around Stonehill guard Se'yphon Triplett (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have returned back to the 16th spot in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in week three of the season.

The Cats defeated Stonehill by a hefty margin at Rupp Arena on Friday, Nov. 17, 101-67.

UK will play Saint Josephs on Monday, Nov. 20 with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m.

Another big mover in the week three poll is North Carolina, who jumped up six spots to number fourteen, following their victory over UC Riverside.

The Texas Longhorns catapulted four spots to become the 15th ranked team after an 81-80 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

Here is the top 25 list:

1. Kansas

2. Purdue

3. Arizona

4. Marquette

5. UConn

6. Houston

7. Tennessee

8. Creighton

9. Duke

10. Miami

11. Gonzaga

12. Texas A&M

13. Baylor

14. North Carolina

15. Texas

16. Kentucky

17. Alabama

18. Colorado

19. Florida Atlantic

20. Arkansas

21. Michigan State

22. James Madison

23. USC

24. Virginia

25. Mississippi State

