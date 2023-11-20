Tracking widespread rain, gusty winds for Monday night and Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking a strong weather system to bring widespread rain and gusty winds to the region tonight and early Tuesday.

Monday & Tuesday Forecast

The first half of Monday looks mainly dry and above average. Highs top out in the mid-and-lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. An isolated shower will be possible, but rain chances will not be widespread.

Into Monday night, rain chances increase. A widespread soaking is on tap across the mountains. We are not expecting any severe weather, but some heavier pockets of rain will be possible.

We are also tracking some breezy winds. For most of us, we see gusts between 20-30 mph. However, a Wind Advisory is in place from 10 p.m. through noon on Tuesday for the higher elevations in Letcher and Harlan counties. A Wind Advisory is also in place for Campbell County, Tennessee and all of our Southwest Virginia counties. In the higher elevations, we could see winds up to 50 mph at times, and this could lead to some spotty downed trees and power outages. However, we are not expecting a widespread threat. Low temperatures fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a cloudy sky.

Wind Alerts (WYMT Weather)

Rain and gusty winds will linger into Tuesday, especially for the first half of the day. Highs top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. For the second half of Tuesday, spotty showers will be possible, but the coverage will not be as widespread.

Drying Out & Cooling Down For Midweek

A stray shower can not be ruled out by Wednesday morning, but most of the region will begin to dry out and cool down. Highs top out in the lower-50s early on Wednesday, but temperatures dip into the mid-and-upper-40s by Wednesday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the lower-30s.

Thanksgiving is looking dry and cool. Highs reach the mid-and-lower-50s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast is also looking dry for Black Friday. Highs top out in the mid-50s under a partly sunny sky. Lows fall into the mid-30s.

We are tracking dry and cool weather to kick off the weekend. Highs on Saturday top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the lower-30s.

