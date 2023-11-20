A soggy, windy night on tap

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking beneficial rain across the region tonight and Tuesday. However, we are also watching out for gusty winds. A Wind Advisory is in place for the higher elevations.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

Rain will increase in coverage through tonight. A widespread soaking is on tap as an upper-level low moves across the region. We are not expecting any severe weather, but some heavier pockets of rain will be possible.

We are also tracking some breezy winds. For most of us, we see gusts between 20-30 mph. However, a Wind Advisory is in place from 10 p.m. through noon on Tuesday for the higher elevations in Letcher and Harlan counties. A Wind Advisory is also in place for Campbell County, Tennessee and all of our Southwest Virginia counties. In the higher elevations, we could see winds up to 50 mph at times, and this could lead to some spotty downed trees and power outages. However, we are not expecting a widespread threat. Low temperatures fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a cloudy sky.

Wind Alerts (WYMT Weather)

Showers will linger into Tuesday, especially for the first half of the day. We remain cloudy as temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Again, breezy conditions are likely. We could see winds up to 30 mph at times.

Into Tuesday night, we are tracking a slow drying trend. Stray showers can not be ruled out, but the coverage will not be as widespread. Low temperatures fall into the mid-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Trending Drier & Cooler For Thanksgiving

Stray showers can not be ruled out for the first half of Wednesday, but we are tracking cooler and mainly dry conditions. Highs top out in the lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows are cold by Thursday morning. Temperatures tumble into the mid-30s.

Thanksgiving is looking dry and cool. Highs reach the mid-and-lower-50s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-30s.

The forecast does not change much for Black Friday. Highs remain in the mid-50s under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows dip into the mid-30s.

Weekend Forecast

The weekend looks to start on a dry, cool note. Highs on Saturday only reach the lower-50s as we remain partly sunny. Lows are back in the upper-30s.

Spotty rain chances look to return on Sunday. It does not look like a washout, but some showers are possible at times. Temperatures on Sunday reach the mid-50s, while lows bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.