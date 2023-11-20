Officers responded to a Monticello crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday morning the Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center received calls about a two-vehicle crash on KY-90.

Monticello Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Wayne County EMS and two air-medical services all responded to the scene of the accident.

Following an investigation officers determined that Shelia Vanover, 57, of Monticello, pulled out in front of Robert Hockenberry, 53, of Albany, who was traveling west on KY-90.

Vanover was flown to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and then to UK Medical Center for treatment. A passenger in her car, six, was taken by the Wayne County Emergency Medical Service to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and later flown to UK Medical Center.

Hockenberry remained uninjured but his passenger, Amanda Burchett, 47, of Monticello was taken to Wayne County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

