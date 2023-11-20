Man pleads guilty in connection with March 2021 chaos at UK Hospital

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 46-year-old Bryan Carroll of Versailles pleaded guilty on Monday
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of having live bombs in his car outside UK Hospital has pleaded guilty.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 46-year-old Bryan Carroll of Versailles pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying an explosive during the commission of a federal felony offense.

According to his plea agreement, on March 25, 2021, law enforcement was notified that Carroll was en route to the University of Kentucky Hospital and that had an active arrest warrant.

Law enforcement met Carroll outside the Emergency Department, where he was taken into custody.

During a subsequent search of Carroll and his vehicle, law enforcement located a total of eight firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, four explosive devices, and one improvised explosive bomb.

During an interview, Carroll admitted to having the firearms on him when he was arrested and acknowledged the additional firearms in his vehicle.

Carroll also acknowledged the “fireworks” in his vehicle and admitted to constructing the metal can devices, which contained nails.

Carroll told law enforcement he had additional destructive devices at his home, and he possessed a large quantity of explosive materials. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Carroll’s home, where they located two additional firearms along with six additional improvised explosive bombs.

Carroll is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2024. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for the firearm charges and 10 years consecutive in prison for the explosive charge.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

