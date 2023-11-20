Knox Co. native set to graduate from U.S. Naval Academy

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox Central High School alumna Leanna Osborne will be graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in the spring of 2024.

Osborne will be graduating with a major in Political Science and minor in Arabic.

“I feel like the Naval Academy has prepared me, and I’m just so honored and encouraged to get out into the fleet and finally do what I’ve been training to do these past four years,” said Leanna Osborne.

Before graduation, Osborne got the opportunity to share stories of her experience with students at Knox Central, along with other schools.

Osborne said returning home was refreshing.

“There’s special people here, and there’s special people at the Naval Academy, and just having that community is I think what ultimately gave me the confidence to apply to the Naval Academy,” she said.

After graduation, the Knox County native will serve as a Surface Warship Officer, or SWO.

