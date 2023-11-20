Kentucky welcomes Saint Joseph’s to Rupp

LEXINGTON Ky. (WYMT) - Three days removed from their 101-67 win over Stonehill, the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) welcome Saint Joseph’s (3-1) to Rupp Arena.

Saint Joseph’s enters the game after falling to Texas A&M-Commerce 57-54.

Monday’s matchup is the third meeting between the two teams. Kentucky leads the series 2-0.

The Hawks and Wildcats previously met in the West Regional Semifinals of the 1997 NCAA Tournament in San Jose, California where the Cats won 83-68.

Tipoff between the two is set for 7 p.m.

