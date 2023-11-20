FEMA awards funding to KYEM for debris removal

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA is continuing to provide reimbursement to communities affected by the 2022 flooding, officials announced Monday morning.

Officials said the reimbursement for Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) is in addition to the past two awards FEMA handed out within the last several weeks.

The funding granted was a little more than $20.8-million and will be used to clean up debris that was left behind from the flooding. The debris was piled up due to severe storms, landslides, and mudslides.

Approximately 813 tons of vegetative debris, 102,660 tons of construction and demolition debris, 1,764 tons of white goods debris and 298 tons of E-waste debris were removed from roads and public property, officials said.

