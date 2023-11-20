DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Leslie County Girls

(WYMT) - The Lady Eagles had a successful 2022-23 basketball season, ending with a 21-9 record and the 54th District crown following a 73-50 performance against Hazard for the title.

This year, Leslie County welcomes a new girls’ head coach, Olivia Farmer. Farmer comes into a program that lost three seniors and size, but the Lady Eagles say they are adjusting to a new style of play that is smaller and faster than what they are used to.

Leslie County opens their 2023-24 season on the road against Pineville on Nov. 27.

