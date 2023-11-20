DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Leslie County Girls

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - The Lady Eagles had a successful 2022-23 basketball season, ending with a 21-9 record and the 54th District crown following a 73-50 performance against Hazard for the title.

This year, Leslie County welcomes a new girls’ head coach, Olivia Farmer. Farmer comes into a program that lost three seniors and size, but the Lady Eagles say they are adjusting to a new style of play that is smaller and faster than what they are used to.

Leslie County opens their 2023-24 season on the road against Pineville on Nov. 27.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
Missing Clay County hunter found dead
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Memorial candles
Martin County community mourns beloved principal
WYMT First Alert Weather
Strong cold front moves in early week

Latest News

Leslie County Boy's basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Leslie County Boys
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
Principal Doug Brewer was honored during a special basketball game.
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Powell County Girls
Principal Doug Brewer was honored during a special basketball game.
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Powell County Boys