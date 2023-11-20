DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Leslie County Boys

(WYMT) - In the 2023-24 basketball season, the Leslie County boy’s team is hoping to expand on an even 15-15 season last year under second-year head coach John Noble.

The Eagles lost several impactful seniors to graduation, but Noble says the depth, experience and winning mindset are still there.

Noble has placed an emphasis on conditioning this year in hopes of building better late-game stamina, something the head coach says hurt the Eagles a season ago.

Leslie County opens its season at the Oneida Baptist Institute, playing Jackson County on Nov. 28.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.