WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - In Saturday’s ARH Sports Overtime, Audrey Hausberger and Armando Barry recapped Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina and featured a statistical comparison between the Wildcats and their final regular season matchup with the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals.

The broadcast also featured EKU’s season finale at home, the Bell County Bobcat’s win over East Carter on Friday night and two mountain players (one current and one former) that broke records over the weekend. Check it all out below:

UK vs. South Carolina final score & UK vs. Louisville stat comparison:

EKU football highlights, East Carter vs. Bell County Round 3 playoffs, Daniel Thomas single season all-time state leader in rushing yds & Reed Sheppard’s performance against Stonehill:

