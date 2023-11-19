Ohio State jumps Michigan in AP Top 25 Poll

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) dodges Oregon State linebacker Easton...
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) dodges Oregon State linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)(Mark Ylen | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The top 5 teams have gone untouched for several weeks in the AP Top 25 Poll, but the latest edition of the rankings sees Ohio State jump over Michigan for the No. 2 spot and Washigton jump Florida State for the No. 4 spot.

The Buckeyes climbed over the Wolverines after OSU handily beat Minnesota 37-3 while Michigan was battle tested against Maryland before taking a 31-24 win on the road.

Washington was also on the road Saturday before claiming the four spot after the Huskies narrowly beat Oregn State 22-20. The Huskies passed now No. 5 Florida State following the Seminoles 58-13 win over North Alabama.

The Georgia Bulldogs stay at No. 1 for the 23rd straight week after they held off now No. 25 Tennessee 38-10 in Knoxville.

Here is the AP Top 25 poll:

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. Washington (11-0)

5. Florida State (11-0)

6. Oregon (10-1)

7. Texas (10-1)

8. Alabama (10-1)

9. Louisville (10-1)

10. Missouri (9-2)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Ole Miss (9-2)

13. Oklahoma (9-2)

14. LSU (8-3)

15. Oregon State (8-3)

16. Arizona (8-3)

17. Notre Dame (8-3)

18. Tulane (10-1)

19. Kansas State (8-3)

20. Iowa (9-2)

21. Oklahoma State (8-3)

22. Liberty (10-1)

23. Toledo (10-1)

24. James Madison (10-1)

25. Tennessee (7-4)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

