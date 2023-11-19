Ohio State jumps Michigan in AP Top 25 Poll

(WYMT) - The top 5 teams have gone untouched for several weeks in the AP Top 25 Poll, but the latest edition of the rankings sees Ohio State jump over Michigan for the No. 2 spot and Washigton jump Florida State for the No. 4 spot.

The Buckeyes climbed over the Wolverines after OSU handily beat Minnesota 37-3 while Michigan was battle tested against Maryland before taking a 31-24 win on the road.

Washington was also on the road Saturday before claiming the four spot after the Huskies narrowly beat Oregn State 22-20. The Huskies passed now No. 5 Florida State following the Seminoles 58-13 win over North Alabama.

The Georgia Bulldogs stay at No. 1 for the 23rd straight week after they held off now No. 25 Tennessee 38-10 in Knoxville.

Here is the AP Top 25 poll:

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. Washington (11-0)

5. Florida State (11-0)

6. Oregon (10-1)

7. Texas (10-1)

8. Alabama (10-1)

9. Louisville (10-1)

10. Missouri (9-2)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Ole Miss (9-2)

13. Oklahoma (9-2)

14. LSU (8-3)

15. Oregon State (8-3)

16. Arizona (8-3)

17. Notre Dame (8-3)

18. Tulane (10-1)

19. Kansas State (8-3)

20. Iowa (9-2)

21. Oklahoma State (8-3)

22. Liberty (10-1)

23. Toledo (10-1)

24. James Madison (10-1)

25. Tennessee (7-4)

