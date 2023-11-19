Ohio State jumps Michigan in AP Top 25 Poll
(WYMT) - The top 5 teams have gone untouched for several weeks in the AP Top 25 Poll, but the latest edition of the rankings sees Ohio State jump over Michigan for the No. 2 spot and Washigton jump Florida State for the No. 4 spot.
The Buckeyes climbed over the Wolverines after OSU handily beat Minnesota 37-3 while Michigan was battle tested against Maryland before taking a 31-24 win on the road.
Washington was also on the road Saturday before claiming the four spot after the Huskies narrowly beat Oregn State 22-20. The Huskies passed now No. 5 Florida State following the Seminoles 58-13 win over North Alabama.
The Georgia Bulldogs stay at No. 1 for the 23rd straight week after they held off now No. 25 Tennessee 38-10 in Knoxville.
Here is the AP Top 25 poll:
1. Georgia (11-0)
2. Ohio State (11-0)
3. Michigan (11-0)
4. Washington (11-0)
5. Florida State (11-0)
6. Oregon (10-1)
7. Texas (10-1)
8. Alabama (10-1)
9. Louisville (10-1)
10. Missouri (9-2)
11. Penn State (9-2)
12. Ole Miss (9-2)
13. Oklahoma (9-2)
14. LSU (8-3)
15. Oregon State (8-3)
16. Arizona (8-3)
17. Notre Dame (8-3)
18. Tulane (10-1)
19. Kansas State (8-3)
20. Iowa (9-2)
21. Oklahoma State (8-3)
22. Liberty (10-1)
23. Toledo (10-1)
24. James Madison (10-1)
25. Tennessee (7-4)
