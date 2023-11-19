‘The odor was just unreal’: Jackson dealing with sewage issues

Jackson Sewer
Jackson Sewer(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks living along Main Street in Jackson have been smelling foul odors from the sewer.

Danny Campbell said it started in May when officials replaced the old sewer system.

“They put this new system in about six months ago and it ran pretty well. It seemed to be doing pretty good until this lift station stopped a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

However, Debra Miller said it’s unbearable.

“It was worse down on lower main than up more towards the town where Danny Campbell lives. It started coming up in our house. The odor was just unreal, it’s just been unreal,” she explained.

She said city officials have tried several ways to get rid of the smell, but nothing has worked for them.

“They put a filter on our house, they have put charcoal stuff in the manholes, everything and for a while, about two weeks or something, we didn’t have any sewer gas smell and about a month ago, three weeks ago, it came back stronger than ever,” she said. “We just want it fixed, that’s all we want. And it’s not they’re not trying, it’s just that what they’re trying is not working.”

Miller said they aren’t stopping until something is done.

“So, I feel like we need to go somewhere else, we need to maybe find some other company or something that might could help us,” she added.

She said Mayor Laura Thomas has been helpful during this process.

In a statement to WYMT, Thomas said:

