Missing Clay County hunter found dead

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After nearly three years, a Clay County hunter who went missing in 2020 was found dead Friday night.

Clay County Coroner Joe Crockett said another hunter found Robert “Bob” Estep, 69, lying under an ATV in a remote area.

He was found off Ky. 149 across from Britton Branch. This is where his family believed he may have gone.

Estep went missing on December 15, 2020.

During the original search in 2020, officials used drones and a helicopter in hopes of spotting him.

His family said Estep was an experienced hunter and knew the area well.

Police said no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.