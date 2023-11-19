Martin County community mourns beloved principal

Memorial candles
Memorial candles(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday the Martin County School District announced the death of the Martin County Principal, Brian Charles.

The school district said in a Facebook post that Charles was a devoted and lifelong educator.

Charles was also the former principal at Warfield Elementary.

The Martin County Coroner, Chris Todd, pronounced Charles dead at his Inez home, from what he believed was a heart attack.

The funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

