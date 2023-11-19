DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Powell County Girls

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Powell County girl’s team finished the 2022-23 season with a 14-15 season with their final loss coming from Estill County 60-47 in the first round of the 56th District play.

The season being cut short is serving as motivation for the Lady Pirates to strive for more this year as the players use their close-knit chemistry with each other and their coaches to practice harder.

The Lady Pirates open their season on the road against Perry Central on Nov. 28.

