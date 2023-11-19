DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Powell County Boys

(WYMT) - The Powell County boys basketball team was crowned District Champions after a five-point win over Estill County last season, but the district run did not satisfy the Pirates.

The long-awaited district title came during a 14-19 season, but Pirates head coach Allen Martin said the team’s region run was plagued by turnovers. Powell County lost 74-34 to Perry Central in the first round of the 14th Region tournament.

The disappointing end to the 2022-23 season has Martin saying he does not want the team to be complacent with a district title, but rather hungry for more in the regional tournament.

Powell County opens their season at home against Morgan County on Nov. 28.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.