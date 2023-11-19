Coaches Poll top 25 released heading into week 13 of CFB

Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, right, celebrates after his touchdown against Minnesota with...
Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, right, celebrates after his touchdown against Minnesota with teammate defensive lineman Caden Curry during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Over the weekend of college football, the majority of the teams that were supposed to win did, keeping the same teams in the top nine in this week’s Coaches Poll top 25. However, Ohio State and Michigan switched spots, with OSU at No. 2 after a 37-3 win over Minnesota and Michigan at No. 3 after the Wolverines’ 31-24 win over Maryland.

Louisville stays at No. 9 after routing Miami 38-31 and punching the Cardinals’ ticket to their first ACC title game in program history.

Missouri slid into the top ten at No. 10 after the Tigers slipped past the Florida Gators 33-31.

Kentucky received zero votes after losing to South Carolina on the road 17-14.

Schools that dropped out are No. 16 Utah, No. 20 UNC and No. 21 James Madison

Here is the Coaches Poll top 25:

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. Florida State (11-0)

5. Washington (11-0)

6. Oregon (10-1)

7. Texas (10-1)

8. Alabama (10-1)

9. Louisville (10-1)

10. Missouri (9-2)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Ole Miss (9-2)

13. Oklahoma (9-2)

14. LSU (8-3)

15. Oregon State (8-3)

16. Arizona (8-3)

17. Notre Dame (8-3)

18. Tulane (10-1)

19. Iowa (9-2)

20. Kansas State (8-3)

21. Oklahoma State (8-3)

22. Liberty (11-0)

23. Tennessee (7-4)

24. North Carolina State (8-3)

25. SMU (9-2)

