WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - November 17, 2023

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Eastern Kentucky teams are still fighting for a high school football state championship.

Nate Johnson highlights some big moments from round three and previews Kentucky’s matchup with South Carolina.

For local scores from round three, click here.

You can catch up on local highlights below.

ARH Game of the Week & Corbin vs. Boyle County:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Food City Fans in the Stands & Local High School Football Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 & Local High School Football Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Take it to the Bank, Kentucky Basketball Highlights & Kentucky Football Preview:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Child’s body found in Whitley Co., two arrested
Death investigation underway
Kentucky State Police investigating Breathitt Co. death
multiple agencies responded to a fire in Lost Creek
Three people safe following early morning fire in Perry County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel Co. teacher arrested at school on drug charges
Truck Crash
Truck crashes into Perry Co. business

Latest News

Pikeville Panthers Football
Pikeville downs Middlesboro in Region Final
The KHSAA approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 20 23 and 20 24 football...
Mountain football Semi-State matchups
Round 3 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for round three of high school football playoffs
Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Somerset earns big win in ARH Game of the Week