WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - Shelby Valley vs. Somerset

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week features a third round matchup between the Shelby Valley Wildcats and the Somerset Briar Jumpers.

The Briar Jumpers (9-3) are having a strong 2023 season. Somerset is coming off of a round two win against Leslie County.

The Wildcats are riding a six-game winning streak and currently sit at 9-3. Shelby Valley secured a 51-6 win in round two against Floyd Central.

The two programs have not met since 2017. Somerset earned a 42-0 win in the last matchup.

The winner of our ARH Game of the Week will advance to the Class 2A state semifinals.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.