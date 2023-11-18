Southwestern comeback falls short

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dominant performance over Pulaski County, Southwestern welcomed Cooper to the reservation.

After going to the half trailing 10-0 the Warriors second half comeback efforts fall short, losing 24-14.

Southwestern struggled offensively, opening the game with two turnovers on their opening two drives.

The Warriors defense only allowed 7 points off of two turnovers.

With the first half nearing an end, Southwestern was looking to find the endzone.

Owen Campbell connected with Zachary Hutchinson with less than five seconds.

However, Campbell was sacked and lost the ball to end the half.

The Warriors scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half to go up 14-10, but the Jaguars responded with two touchdowns of their own.

Southwestern ends their season with a 9-4 record.

