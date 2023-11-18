Somerset wins first regional title since 2019

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Briar Jumpers hosted Shelby Valley for a regional title matchup.

The last time these teams met was in 2017 where Somerset won 42-0.

After going into the lockers up 28-12, Clay Clevenger and the Briar Jumpers secured their first regional title since 2019.

Josh Bruner connected with Cayden Cimala to open the scoring in the second half.

The Briar Jumpers defense capitalized with an Isaiah Lewis interception followed with a Kam Hughes rushing touchdown.

Hughes would snag an interception and the Briar Jumpers turned it into a Bruner to Kris Hughes touchdown pass to go up 49-12.

Both teams shared touchdowns to end the game.

This marks Clevenger’s first regional title as head coach of Somerset.

