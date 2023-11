Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week featured a third round matchup between the Shelby Valley Wildcats and the Somerset Briar Jumpers.

The Briar Jumpers continue a strong 2023 season with a 56-20 win over the Wildcats.

Somerset advances to the Class 2A state semifinals with a 10-3 record.

Shelby Valley ends the season at 9-4.

