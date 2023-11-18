Shelby Valley, Somerset receive checks during ARH Game of the Week

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, the Shelby Valley Wildcats traveled to play the Somerset Briar Jumpers.

During the game, Jon North, representing WYMT, presented a $1,000 check to Somerset Athletic Director Kevin Burkett.

North also presented a $1,000 check to Shelby Valley Vice Principal Derwood Ratliff.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

