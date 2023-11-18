Scores from across the mountains for round three of high school football playoffs

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for round three of the high school football playoffs.

You can also find highlights in the video player above.

For ARH Sports Overtime, click here.

FRIDAY (11/17):

Cooper 24, Southwestern 14

North Laurel 7, Highlands 30

Johnson Central 0, Covington Catholic 31

Corbin 14, Boyle County 21

Lexington Catholic 43, Rockcastle County 7

East Carter 36, Bell County 38

Martin County 0, Beechwood 55

Middlesboro 14, Pikeville 34

Shelby Valley 20, Somerset 56

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Child’s body found in Whitley Co., two arrested
Death investigation underway
Kentucky State Police investigating Breathitt Co. death
multiple agencies responded to a fire in Lost Creek
Three people safe following early morning fire in Perry County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel Co. teacher arrested at school on drug charges
Truck Crash
Truck crashes into Perry Co. business

Latest News

Pikeville Panthers Football
Pikeville downs Middlesboro in Region Final
The KHSAA approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 20 23 and 20 24 football...
Mountain football Semi-State matchups
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - November 17, 2023
Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Somerset earns big win in ARH Game of the Week