Scores from across the mountains for round three of high school football playoffs

Here are scores from across the region for round three of the high school football playoffs.

FRIDAY (11/17):

Cooper 24, Southwestern 14

North Laurel 7, Highlands 30

Johnson Central 0, Covington Catholic 31

Corbin 14, Boyle County 21

Lexington Catholic 43, Rockcastle County 7

East Carter 36, Bell County 38

Martin County 0, Beechwood 55

Middlesboro 14, Pikeville 34

Shelby Valley 20, Somerset 56

