Scores from across the mountains for round three of high school football playoffs
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for round three of the high school football playoffs.
You can also find highlights in the video player above.
For ARH Sports Overtime, click here.
FRIDAY (11/17):
Cooper 24, Southwestern 14
North Laurel 7, Highlands 30
Johnson Central 0, Covington Catholic 31
Lexington Catholic 43, Rockcastle County 7
East Carter 36, Bell County 38
Martin County 0, Beechwood 55
Middlesboro 14, Pikeville 34
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.