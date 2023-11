BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Redhounds faced a tough test on the road in round three of the Class 4A high school football playoffs.

Corbin battled the Boyle County Rebels, and both teams were undefeated before the matchup.

The Rebels secured the 21-14 win.

Corbin ends the season at 12-1.

