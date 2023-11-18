Pikeville downs Middlesboro in Region Final

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers beat the Yellowjackets 34-14 Friday night.

Middlesboro got on the board first after a Cayden Grigsby touchdown run.

They would go for two and score it off of a Grigsby’s pass to Kameron Wilson who toe-tapped in for the two points.

Pikeville’s Brendan Anthony would answer on the next possession, nearly rushing every yard of their touchdown-scoring drive, capping the score off with a diving rushing score.

Issac Duty would find Jeb Wilkerson to add to the lead going into halftime, making it 14-8 Panthers.

Pikeville would hang on to win 34-14.

They will hit the road to play 11-1 Campbellsville next Friday, November 24.

