Mountain football Semi-State matchups

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Eastern Kentucky football teams won Friday night and will advance to the semi-finals.

Pikeville beat Middlesboro 34-14.

They will hit the road to play 11-1 Campbellsville.

Somerset beat Shelby Valley 56-20.

They will head to 13-0 Owensboro Catholic.

Bell County beat East Carter 38-36 in overtime.

They will make the trip to 13-0 Hart County.

Every game will take place on Friday, November 24.

Game times are still TBA.

