Man arrested after shooting in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail after shooting someone during a fight.

Kentucky State Police were contacted just before 5:00 p.m. Friday in reference to shooting that happened at a home on Gravel Lick Road.

Their initial investigation shows that 58-year-old Steve N. Dargavell and 34-year-old Joseph Skaggs were fighting outside of the home. Police say the situation escalated and Dargavell shot Skaggs.

Skaggs was taken to U.K Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Dargavell at a home on Dreyfus Road. He’s held in the Madison County Detention Center and is facing assault and wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.