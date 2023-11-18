The Goal Line officially open to public

By Jack Demmler
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three months after construction started on a new sports bar in Hazard, the Goal Line officially opened its doors to the public.

The Goal Line posted an announcement on their Facebook page on Friday announcing they would be open to the public. You can see the post below:

Community members got to watch college football games while eating appetizers and entrées like wings and burgers.

Owner of the Goal Line, Jeff Norman, said while they did experience a few issues, the feedback from customers was positive.

”I’ve not had one person walk out the door complaining,” Norman said. “They’ve said the food was phenomenal which is what we wanted. We opened with a limited menu and we’ll roll out more each week until we get our full menu going and our full process is in place.”

Norman said the main concern they had to deal with was running out of food.

He said he received plenty of help from friends who offered to help with limited staff.

He said it is all a learning experience and all about getting better each day.

